Simple Title 5

Craft bold, minimal titles in seconds. This clean kinetic motion title features flat design shapes, snappy typography, and a transparent background for easy overlay on any footage. Use it as an intro, outro, or a standalone caption to highlight results, announcements, or motivational lines. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and keep your message sharp and readable. Ideal for YouTubers, creators, and editors who want an elegant, modern title that just works across any project.