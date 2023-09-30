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Simple Title 6 - Original - Poster image

Simple Title 6

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Outline reveal
Bold
182exports
rating
Deliver crisp, professional titles in seconds. This minimal motion title features a bold rounded-rectangle panel, smooth outline reveal, and two editable text lines—all on a transparent overlay for seamless use over footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it in as a quick opener, chapter card, or result highlight. Its flat, elegant design keeps focus on your message while the subtle motion adds polish. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, or social content when you need a clean, modern title that works anywhere.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us