Simple Title 6

Deliver crisp, professional titles in seconds. This minimal motion title features a bold rounded-rectangle panel, smooth outline reveal, and two editable text lines—all on a transparent overlay for seamless use over footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop it in as a quick opener, chapter card, or result highlight. Its flat, elegant design keeps focus on your message while the subtle motion adds polish. Ideal for YouTube, presentations, or social content when you need a clean, modern title that works anywhere.