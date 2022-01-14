Ancient War Title

Create an epic, cinematic title with a forged-metal look. This 3D motion title places your headline at center stage, framed by ancient helmets, drifting particles, subtle smoke, and warm light leaks. The gritty textures, letterbox bars, and dark palette produce a battle-worn atmosphere perfect for historical themes, trailers, teasers, or channel branding. Customize the main and supporting lines to match your project and let the bold, gold-toned typography carry your message with impact.