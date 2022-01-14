Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Ancient War Title - Original - Poster image

Ancient War Title

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Military
Intro
1.1Kexports
rating
Create an epic, cinematic title with a forged-metal look. This 3D motion title places your headline at center stage, framed by ancient helmets, drifting particles, subtle smoke, and warm light leaks. The gritty textures, letterbox bars, and dark palette produce a battle-worn atmosphere perfect for historical themes, trailers, teasers, or channel branding. Customize the main and supporting lines to match your project and let the bold, gold-toned typography carry your message with impact.
themediastock profile image
themediastock
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Warlord Title Design - Horizontal
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Warlord Title Design - Horizontal Original theme video
Warm Chronicles 1
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Warm Chronicles 1 Original theme video
Super Hero Title Design
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Super Hero Title Design Original theme video
The Legend
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
00:13
The Legend Original theme video
Dirt Action Title
By themediastock
Edit
00:10
Dirt Action Title Original theme video
Epic Medieval Unveil
By milinkovic
Edit
00:08
Epic Medieval Unveil Original theme video
Medieval Battle Unveil
By milinkovic
Edit
00:07
Medieval Battle Unveil Original theme video
Epic It Up
By koma
Edit
00:08
Epic It Up Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us