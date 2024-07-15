en
Bullet Hole Reveal
Introducing the Bullet Hole Reveal, where your logo takes center stage in a gritty, cinematic reveal. With gunfire resonating, the surrounding bullet holes light the way to your brand's bold statement. Customizable features, such as fonts and colors, allow you to align with your brand's aura, crafting the perfect opener for your audience.
Best of themediastock
Paint peeling cinematic logo reveal with particle and fog effects. Who can be turned on-off manually or change their color.
Emergency Flashlight Reveal is a stylish template with a dark mood cinematic glowy logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Cracks Logo is an raw and impactful After Effects template with a dark and grungy scene, smoke, burning particles and a spinning logo that slams in to the ground causing a shock wave of cracks and falling debris. This template contains 1 logo placeholder. It's child's play to use and ideal if your new to AE. A wicked intro or opener to your TV shows, trailers, teasers, films, movies, documentaries, commercials, promos, events, presentations and slideshows. Create a stunning logo reveal with this ground breaking AE template
A cinematic animation in a dark style, used in many movies trailers and video blockbusters. Animated text or logo (optional) becomes a powerful metallic emblem which can be opener for a dark epic movie or trailer. Use any Logo or Text title and make your intro look Cinematic and Epic!
"Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!". Your logo is uncovered from ancient dirt, only to reveal it shining as fresh as the day it was buried. Dust particles form clouds that shift and swirl around your logo, contrasting the timeless virtue of your brand.
An effective look for your logo or text that will appear as a result of surface decay.
Intense Volumetric Light Reveal is a stylish template with a dark cinematic and moody logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Step into the world of high-octane drama with our Guns Logo Intro, tailored for guns and gameplay enthusiasts. Let your logo and tagline burst onto the screen in a thrilling intro, reflecting your passion for action. With the ability to customize fonts and colors, your brand will resonate in every frame. It's time to showcase your channel with a video that's ready to capture the essence of excitement!
