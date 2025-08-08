Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Carousel Presentation 8

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Spin
Modern
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Carousel Presentation 8 - Original - Poster image
themediastock profile image
Created by themediastock
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
7videos
1text
1font
1audio
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of themediastock
Back To School Original theme video
Back To School
Edit
By motionsparrow
10s
2
9
8
Captivate the hearts of students and educators with our vibrant Back To School template. Dive into the three-dimensional playground of a new academic year while showcasing your brand or school's spirit. With the ability to integrate your logo, images, and custom text, this ready-to-publish video makes the perfect introduction or memorable moment catcher for any educational platform or social media channel.
Fabric Unfold Reveal Original theme video
Fabric Unfold Reveal
Edit
By Moysher
6s
9
3
8
Step into the spotlight with our cinematic Fabric Unfold Reveal template, where every frame captures your brand's story under wraps. Imagine an overturned car or minibus shrouded in mystery, only to unveil your logo distinctively. Tailor the suspense with custom fonts and colors, and unveil your brand with a dramatic flair that's set to impress as an intro or powerful standalone statement.
Carousel Presentation 7 Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 7
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
9
6
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 6 Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 6
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
10
6
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 5 Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 5
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
12
7
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 4 Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 4
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
10
6
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 3 Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 3
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
12
7
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Carousel Presentation 2 Original theme video
Carousel Presentation 2
Edit
By themediastock
10s
21
17
5
Unveil a sleek, cinematic slideshow that transcends ordinary presentations with our Carousel Presentation template. Each slide glides smoothly to showcase your content, enveloped in a design that's both minimalist and profound. Manipulate images, videos, text, fonts, and colors to convey your message with precision and style. Ideal for multipurpose use across all platforms.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us