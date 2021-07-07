Gaming Insta Story 1

Launch a striking vertical story promo in seconds. This template pairs bold typography with a vibrant duotone palette, a central media frame, and a clear swipe-up call-to-action. Easily customize headline and supporting text, drop in your video or image, and adjust colors to match your brand. Perfect for quick promotions, channel updates, event reminders, and reels. Designed for today’s social feeds, it keeps attention on your message while guiding viewers to act. Deliver a crisp, modern look and strong engagement on any platform.