Gaming Instagram Story 3

Promote your next live gaming match with a high‑impact vertical story. This energetic template features a split‑screen VS layout for two players, bold headline text, event details, and a channel handle with platform icon. Digital, geometric accents and vibrant colors deliver a modern esports vibe. Easily swap in your two clips, edit names and info, tweak colors, and toggle platform branding for YouTube or Twitch. Ideal for quick promos and teasers across Stories and Reels, it’s crafted to hook viewers fast and drive clicks to your stream.