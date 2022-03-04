Pop Social Post 3 - Vertical

Make your vertical promos stand out with a clean, modern story video built for social. This minimal template pairs bold typography with a central media card and smooth slice and line-wipe transitions to spotlight your visuals. Easily swap images, adjust colors, and tweak fonts to match your brand. The abstract wave background and striped accent add subtle style without distracting from your message. Ideal for product highlights, announcements, and quick campaigns across Stories, Reels, and Shorts.