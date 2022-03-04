Pop Social Post 9 - Vertical

Make your message pop with a bold, vibrant story video built for social feeds. This flat-design promo pairs a centered photo card with playful shapes, a striking headline, and supporting copy. Smooth pop-in and slide-in animations keep the pace lively while a sequential slideshow highlights multiple visuals. Perfect for product teasers, announcements, or brand moments across vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Customize colors, fonts, images, and text to match your identity and publish polished content in minutes.