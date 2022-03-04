Pop Social Post 6 - Vertical

Make your offers pop with a bold, vertical promo tailored for stories and reels. This colorful flat-design template combines geometric shapes, a central circular image frame, and strong typography to spotlight products and deals. Swap in multiple images, edit the headline and subhead, and add your web address or CTA. Smooth pop-in and slide-in animations keep viewers engaged, while vibrant gradients and clean lines deliver a modern retail aesthetic. Perfect for e-commerce, seasonal promotions, and quick product highlights across social platforms.