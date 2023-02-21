Clean YouTube Subscribe Button 1

Encourage viewers to subscribe with a clean, minimalist YouTube overlay. This transparent subscribe animation drops in as a centered card featuring an avatar frame, verified badge, and a bold CTA that switches to a subscribed state. Tweak colors, fonts, and text to match your channel branding, and use it as an outro or as an on-screen callout during your video. Smooth, elegant motion keeps focus on your message without distracting from your content. Fast to customize and perfect for creators who want a crisp, professional subscribe prompt.