Clean YouTube Subscribe Button 2

Drive more subscribers with a clean, modern YouTube subscribe overlay. This minimalist lower-third features a circular avatar, verified badge option, like/thumb icon, a clear subscribe button that flips to subscribed, and a bell prompt for notifications. The transparent design sits neatly over any content, with customizable colors, fonts, and text to match your brand. Smooth slide and pop animations keep the focus on the call to action. Perfect for outros or quick mid-video prompts, it’s an easy way to add professional, on-brand engagement to your videos.