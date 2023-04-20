Clean YouTube Subscribe Button 3

Drive more subscribers with a sleek YouTube subscribe animation designed as a transparent lower-third overlay. This minimal, flat-design card showcases your channel avatar, name, subscriber count, a bold CTA, and familiar platform icons for likes and notifications. It’s fully customizable to match your brand, easy to drop over any footage, and ideal for intros, outros, and mid‑roll prompts. Create a professional, eye‑catching call to action that looks great on any background and encourages viewers to engage.