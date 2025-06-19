Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Crazy Smash Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Outro
0-6s
Square
Futuristic
Distortion
Grid
Abstract
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Crazy Smash Intro - Square - Original - Poster image
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
8exports
5 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the digital past with our Crazy Smash Reveal template, where vibrant, retro-futuristic visuals meet modern sophistication. Watch as scan lines and electric pixels form a tunnel leading to a dynamic, polygonal logo reveal set against a purple grid. Customization is at your fingertips, with options for the logo, tagline, fonts, and color schemes. Perfect for any platform, this video is the ideal blend of yesterday’s charm and today’s digital flair.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Quick Digital Glitch Reveal - Square Original theme video
Quick Digital Glitch Reveal - Square
Edit
By AirwavesMedia
4s
2
3
7
Unleash a futuristic vibe with our quick, high-impact Quick Digital Glitch Reveal template. Your logo takes center stage, cutting through static with glitch effects and displacements that captivate from the first second. Add your personal touch with customizable options for your logo, tagline, and brand colors, crafting a ready-to-publish video that commands attention.
Comical Burst - Square Original theme video
Comical Burst - Square
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
11
Unveil your brand with a twist of humor using our Comical Burst reveal template. Your logo takes center stage amidst an energetic dance of shapes and colors, topped off with a playful glitch effect. Customize this ready-to-publish template with your brand's unique elements for an intro that's as entertaining as it is unforgettable.
Creative Reveal - Square Original theme video
Creative Reveal - Square
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
3
3
10
Present your brand in a grand fashion with our dynamic Creative Reveal template. A rotating camera captures lines that dance into place, unveiling your logo in a constellation of sparkling stars. Customize fonts, colors and add your tagline for a stargazing spectacle that's tailored to your brand. Seamless and visually arresting, this template is perfect for intros that demand attention and make your brand memorable.
Fast Glitch Reveal - Square Original theme video
Fast Glitch Reveal - Square
Edit
By Promak
5s
2
3
16
Energize your audience with a high voltage introduction using our Fast Glitch Reveal. Watch your logo burst onto the scene through a high-tech distortion animation, ideal for a gaming channel, tech savvy venture, or any content aiming to make a bold statement. Customize with your logo, tagline, and choose your colors to create a video that's not just ready to publish but impossible to ignore.
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles - Square Original theme video
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
4s
10
3
15
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles is a quick, glitchy logo or text opener. The template includes 9 optional animations, letting you pick the exact glitch effect you want. Customize it further with control over every color, and several special effects. This template runs in a loop, making it a great choice for stream starting and idle screens.
Glitch Intro - Square Original theme video
Glitch Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
5s
3
3
6
Step into a digital realm with our Glitch Intro. As glitches emerge and rotate, your brand comes to life, merging seamlessly into a sharply focused logo that dominates the space. It's perfect for creating a dynamic intro that leaves a lasting impression. With easy customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors, craft a captivating experience that's ready to take center stage.
Futuristic Glitch Reveal - Square Original theme video
Futuristic Glitch Reveal - Square
Edit
By hushahir
5s
2
3
5
Step into the future with our cutting-edge Futuristic Glitch Reveal template, where abstract lines converge to forge your 3D logo. The spinning logo culminates into a striking unveiling of your text, amplified by captivating glitch and distortion effects. Immerse your audience in widescreen grandeur as you present your brand in a novel and dynamic way. Customize the colors to align with your storytelling vision, crafting a perfect entry or finale for your videos.
Modern Glitch Logo 3 - Square Original theme video
Modern Glitch Logo 3 - Square
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
4
11
Modern Glitch Logo 3 - Square is a modern template with a sharp and stylish animated logo reveal. Easy to use Select your logo, edit the text and hit to render.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us