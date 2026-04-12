Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Digital Glitch Intro - Original - Poster image

Prism Circuit

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Digital
7exports
rating
Kick off your videos with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This tech-driven intro blends neon RGB effects, circuit lines, and dynamic light sweeps to spotlight your brand. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity and create instant impact. Perfect for tech, startups, and creators seeking a modern, futuristic edge. The crisp, dark backdrop and luminous motion deliver maximum contrast and clarity, while fast-paced glitch transitions keep attention locked. Make a bold first impression in seconds and set the tone for your content with a sleek, professional opener.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us