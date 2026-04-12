Prism Circuit

Kick off your videos with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This tech-driven intro blends neon RGB effects, circuit lines, and dynamic light sweeps to spotlight your brand. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your identity and create instant impact. Perfect for tech, startups, and creators seeking a modern, futuristic edge. The crisp, dark backdrop and luminous motion deliver maximum contrast and clarity, while fast-paced glitch transitions keep attention locked. Make a bold first impression in seconds and set the tone for your content with a sleek, professional opener.