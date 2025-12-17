Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Retro Pop TV Burst Intro

Templates
/
Outro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Television
Cartoon
Distortion
Retro
Abstract
2D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
More details
Retro Pop TV Burst Intro - Original - Poster image
thundermotion2021 profile image
Created by thundermotion2021
9exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Engage audiences with a blast from the past as your logo commands the spotlight in our Retro Pop TV Burst Intro. This template morphs from a vintage setting into a lively comic-book scene, setting the stage for a dramatic logo reveal. Fully customizable with your choice of colors and fonts, it's the ultimate reveal for brands that celebrate retro charm and modern flair.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of thundermotion2021
Monitor Dark Room Intro Original theme video
Monitor Dark Room Intro
Edit
By VitApSwF
14s
21
10
5
Captivate your audience with a Monitor Dark Room Intro reveal ripped from a thriller. Glitch-infused monitors within a dimly lit surveillance room display your logo and media, as if uncovering a secret story. With changeable colors to match your brand, this multipurpose template lets you integrate logos, images, and even videos to send a powerful message in any content space be it a gripping YouTube opening or a social media splash that's bound to get noticed.
Glitch Pulse Original theme video
Glitch Pulse
Edit
By d3luxxxe
6s
24
4
24
Glitch Pulse Logo Reveal is a fast, cinematic and attention-grabbing logo intro animation combining numerous effects such as: RGB split, noise, distortion, bad signal, screen tearing, flashes, HUD elements, grunge atmosphere and chromatic aberration. Works great with all kinds of logo designs.
Glitch 8-Bit Opener Org theme video
Glitch 8-Bit Opener
Edit
By kalinichev
13s
21
8
19
Step into a digital realm of nostalgia with our Glitch 8-Bit Opener, elevating your content with a blend of retro style and glitchy transitions. This horizontal format title template is ready to adapt to your brand's vibe with customizable logos, text, and colors. Make your mark and captivate viewers right from the start.
Scribble Glitch Intro Original theme video
Scribble Glitch Intro
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Step into the world of digital disarray with our Scribble Glitch Intro, where your logo is unveiled amidst a maelstrom of dynamic scribbles and RGB glitches. Perfect for brands that command attention, this template offers customization for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, letting you create a powerful and edgy video that's ready to publish and sure to impress.
Multiverse Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Multiverse Glitch Reveal
Edit
By thundermotion2021
8s
5
3
7
Experience a burst of creativity with our captivating Multiverse Glitch Reveal template. The rush of speed lines, colorful dots, and rotating sunburst-like shape will grab your audience's attention. Your logo reveals itself with glitch effects and color changes, symbolizing growth and transformation. Customize this video by adding your logo, choosing your colors, and including your tagline. Whether used as an intro or a standalone video, this versatile template will leave a lasting impact and showcase your brand in a unique and memorable way.
Fast Glitch Logo Original theme video
Fast Glitch Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
3
6
5
Fast Glitch Logo
Glitch Split Logo Original theme video
Glitch Split Logo
Edit
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
6
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
Logo Glitch Opener Original theme video
Logo Glitch Opener
Edit
By bucketinfoo
6s
2
3
7
Logo Glitch Opener is an advanced looking and energetically animated After Effects template with a futuristic logo reveal. This template contains 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. A wicked introduction to your live streams, gaming reviews and highlight videos. Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated AE template. Available in 4K.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us