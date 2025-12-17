Menu
Engage audiences with a blast from the past as your logo commands the spotlight in our Retro Pop TV Burst Intro. This template morphs from a vintage setting into a lively comic-book scene, setting the stage for a dramatic logo reveal. Fully customizable with your choice of colors and fonts, it's the ultimate reveal for brands that celebrate retro charm and modern flair.
Captivate your audience with a Monitor Dark Room Intro reveal ripped from a thriller. Glitch-infused monitors within a dimly lit surveillance room display your logo and media, as if uncovering a secret story. With changeable colors to match your brand, this multipurpose template lets you integrate logos, images, and even videos to send a powerful message in any content space be it a gripping YouTube opening or a social media splash that's bound to get noticed.
Glitch Pulse Logo Reveal is a fast, cinematic and attention-grabbing logo intro animation combining numerous effects such as: RGB split, noise, distortion, bad signal, screen tearing, flashes, HUD elements, grunge atmosphere and chromatic aberration. Works great with all kinds of logo designs.
Step into a digital realm of nostalgia with our Glitch 8-Bit Opener, elevating your content with a blend of retro style and glitchy transitions. This horizontal format title template is ready to adapt to your brand's vibe with customizable logos, text, and colors. Make your mark and captivate viewers right from the start.
Step into the world of digital disarray with our Scribble Glitch Intro, where your logo is unveiled amidst a maelstrom of dynamic scribbles and RGB glitches. Perfect for brands that command attention, this template offers customization for your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, letting you create a powerful and edgy video that's ready to publish and sure to impress.
Experience a burst of creativity with our captivating Multiverse Glitch Reveal template. The rush of speed lines, colorful dots, and rotating sunburst-like shape will grab your audience's attention. Your logo reveals itself with glitch effects and color changes, symbolizing growth and transformation. Customize this video by adding your logo, choosing your colors, and including your tagline. Whether used as an intro or a standalone video, this versatile template will leave a lasting impact and showcase your brand in a unique and memorable way.
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
Logo Glitch Opener is an advanced looking and energetically animated After Effects template with a futuristic logo reveal. This template contains 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. A wicked introduction to your live streams, gaming reviews and highlight videos. Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated AE template. Available in 4K.
