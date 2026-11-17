Elevate your releases with a clean, neon music visualizer built for social posts. This design centers your cover art inside a glowing, audio‑reactive outline that pulses to the beat. Artist and track details remain crisp and readable, while a live timecode adds a pro touch. Subtle CRT/analog texture and scanning accents enrich the background without distracting from the music. With a centered, symmetrical composition and minimal layout, your artwork stays the hero as the spectrum animates around it. Customize text, artwork and colors, drop in your track, and export a modern, attention‑grabbing post in minutes.