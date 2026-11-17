Showcase your track with a vertical, neon audio visualizer. Ambar Flow - Vertical centers your cover art in a glowing frame that reacts to the beat, with clean artist and song titles and a live timecode. Subtle CRT scanlines and glitch speckles add texture while keeping the focus on the music. Customize colors, fonts, responsiveness and optional noise for a clean or gritty look. Perfect for releases, teasers and socials—drop in your audio and art, and render anything from short promos to full‑length visuals.