Ambar Flow - Vertical
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
10exports
Showcase your track with a vertical, neon audio visualizer. Ambar Flow - Vertical centers your cover art in a glowing frame that reacts to the beat, with clean artist and song titles and a live timecode. Subtle CRT scanlines and glitch speckles add texture while keeping the focus on the music. Customize colors, fonts, responsiveness and optional noise for a clean or gritty look. Perfect for releases, teasers and socials—drop in your audio and art, and render anything from short promos to full‑length visuals.
Presets (4)
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