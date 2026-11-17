Showcase your track with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing, rounded album frame pulses to the beat as a horizontal spectrum glides across a dark, neon stage. Add artist and song titles, enable a precise timecode, and fine‑tune frequency ranges, band density and thickness for any genre. Customize colors and fonts to match your branding, then layer subtle CRT scanlines and VHS static for a tasteful retro finish. Perfect for music releases, stream backdrops and social promos, this minimal design keeps the focus on your art while delivering a polished, professional look.