Liquid Aura
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
10exports
Showcase your track with a clean, neon‑glowing music visualizer. Center your album art, display artist and song titles, and add a live time readout. A reactive linear spectrum and waveform pulse to your audio while a liquid aura and subtle particles create depth. Customize spectrum style, frequency range, glow, and background ambience for any genre. Perfect for music uploads, label drops, and promo teasers.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion