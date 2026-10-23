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Liquid Aura - Square - Original - Poster image

Liquid Aura - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
14exports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a sleek square music visualizer. This design centers your cover art over a luminous glow and adds crisp artist and song titles. An audio‑reactive linear spectrum and optional timecode keep viewers engaged, while subtle particles, light‑leak flares and lens textures add depth. The centered, symmetrical layout ensures your artwork and information stay front and center across platforms. Perfect for single releases, teasers and social posts, it delivers a premium, modern look that moves with your music.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us