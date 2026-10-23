Liquid Aura - Square

Bring your tracks to life with a sleek square music visualizer. This design centers your cover art over a luminous glow and adds crisp artist and song titles. An audio‑reactive linear spectrum and optional timecode keep viewers engaged, while subtle particles, light‑leak flares and lens textures add depth. The centered, symmetrical layout ensures your artwork and information stay front and center across platforms. Perfect for single releases, teasers and social posts, it delivers a premium, modern look that moves with your music.