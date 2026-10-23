Liquid Aura - Post

Showcase your track with a glowing, liquid‑aura music visualizer built for portrait social posts. Center your cover art and titles while a clean linear spectrum reacts to the beat. Optional timecode, subtle particles, lens smudge, and editorial tape bring tactile polish. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum style, and frequency ranges to match any genre. The smooth, atmospheric motion adds depth without stealing focus, keeping your music front and center. Perfect for releases, teasers, and label promos—modern, minimal, and neon‑ready.