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Liquid Aura - Post - Original - Poster image

Liquid Aura - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio spectrum
Linear spectrum
14exports
rating
Showcase your track with a glowing, liquid‑aura music visualizer built for portrait social posts. Center your cover art and titles while a clean linear spectrum reacts to the beat. Optional timecode, subtle particles, lens smudge, and editorial tape bring tactile polish. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum style, and frequency ranges to match any genre. The smooth, atmospheric motion adds depth without stealing focus, keeping your music front and center. Perfect for releases, teasers, and label promos—modern, minimal, and neon‑ready.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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tinomotion
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us