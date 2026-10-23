Liquid Aura - Vertical

Bring your tracks to life with a vertical, audio‑reactive visualizer featuring a glowing liquid aura, clean album art frame, and a crisp linear waveform. The layout is story‑ready and minimal, with optional timecode, subtle particles, and a polished taped‑cover detail for tactile realism. Customize colors, spectrum density and thickness, and background glow to match your brand or release. Perfect for reels, stories, teasers, and loopable music posts—this template turns any song into an eye‑catching neon showcase that looks premium on every platform.