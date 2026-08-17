Pulse of Bone

Transform your music into a striking neon spectacle. This audio‑reactive visualizer centers a glowing 3D skull surrounded by electric light rays, VHS textures and glitch accents. A live waveform and time display keep your audience engaged while artist and track details showcase your release. Tweak colors, choose different scene variations, and let the visuals pulse to your sound. Perfect for metal, rock and dark synth releases, but bold enough for any genre that craves an edgy, retro‑futuristic vibe.