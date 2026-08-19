Pulse of Bone - Vertical

Turn any track into a striking visual with this vertical neon skull music visualizer. Pulsing synthwave glow, subtle VHS texture, and a clean audio spectrum keep the beat front and center. Display artist and song info alongside a live timecode while multiple skull shots and camera moves add variety. Ideal for metal, rock, darkwave, and edgy electronic releases, this template is fully customizable—tweak colors, intensity, and spectrum behavior to match your brand. Export in a social‑ready format and share powerful, beat‑synced visuals across stories, reels, shorts, and more.