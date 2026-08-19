Pulse of Bone - Post

Bring your track to life with a neon skull visualizer made for music promotion. This audio‑reactive design pairs a glowing synthwave aesthetic with a clean waveform readout and optional timecode, keeping your audience locked in. Customize artist and song titles, colors, and spectrum behavior to match your brand. Glitch textures, CRT grain, and chromatic edges add gritty character while the centered composition keeps focus on the music. Perfect for rock, metal, electronic, and darkwave releases, teasers, and social posts.