Pulse of Bone - Square

Bring your track to life with a square, neon-drenched music visualizer. A glowing skull anchors the scene while a reactive waveform pulses to your beat. Glitchy VHS textures, RGB splits, and film noise deliver retro edge, while clear artist and song fields keep the focus on your music. Customize colors, spectrum look, time display, and choose from multiple skull scenes. Perfect for releases, teasers, and channel uploads—this energetic synthwave-style visualizer turns any song into an eye-catching experience.