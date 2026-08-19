Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pulse of Bone - Square - Original - Poster image

Pulse of Bone - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Glitch
Audio reactive
10exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a square, neon-drenched music visualizer. A glowing skull anchors the scene while a reactive waveform pulses to your beat. Glitchy VHS textures, RGB splits, and film noise deliver retro edge, while clear artist and song fields keep the focus on your music. Customize colors, spectrum look, time display, and choose from multiple skull scenes. Perfect for releases, teasers, and channel uploads—this energetic synthwave-style visualizer turns any song into an eye-catching experience.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us