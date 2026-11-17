Showcase your track with a neon, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing rounded‑square frame pulses around your cover art while clean titles display artist and song name, plus an optional timecode. The dark, minimal layout features tasteful CRT/VHS texture for nostalgic flair. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum density, and frequency emphasis to match your sound and branding. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social posts where a centered focal point and clear metadata matter most.