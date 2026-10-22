Beats District

Set your track against a cinematic, rain-soaked city backdrop with this audio‑reactive visualizer. A symmetrical building facade pulses with your music while clean artist and song titles stay front and center. Add a professional touch with an optional song timeline and timecode. Customize scene looks, colors, fonts, rain, and texture to match your brand. Tunable responsiveness across frequency ranges lets you dial in the perfect vibe. Ideal for single releases, channel branding, and background visuals, this template delivers a polished, atmospheric look that keeps the focus on your music.