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Beats District - Post - Original - Poster image

Beats District - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Cinematic
Rain
Music
Skyscraper
14exports
rating
Create a cinematic “now playing” post that moves with your music. This vertical visualizer frames a glowing city high‑rise at night as rain streaks across the glass, while clean titles showcase artist and track names. A timecode and optional timeline add a polished player feel, and audio‑reactive options let the scene subtly pulse to your beat. Customize scene looks, colors, rain, and responsiveness to fit any genre—from lo‑fi and hip‑hop to EDM and ambient. Perfect for social media posts, singles, remixes, and label drops when you need mood, clarity, and style in one.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Presets (8)
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us