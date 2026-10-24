Beats District - Post

Create a cinematic “now playing” post that moves with your music. This vertical visualizer frames a glowing city high‑rise at night as rain streaks across the glass, while clean titles showcase artist and track names. A timecode and optional timeline add a polished player feel, and audio‑reactive options let the scene subtly pulse to your beat. Customize scene looks, colors, rain, and responsiveness to fit any genre—from lo‑fi and hip‑hop to EDM and ambient. Perfect for social media posts, singles, remixes, and label drops when you need mood, clarity, and style in one.