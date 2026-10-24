Beats District - Square

Bring your track to life with a cinematic, rain‑drenched city visualizer. A glowing high‑rise backdrop frames clean artist and track info, while a sleek progress bar and time readout keep listeners engaged. The scene reacts to your music with tuneable spectrum and beat settings, plus optional motion and exposure hits. Customize fonts, colors, window glow and choose from multiple looks to match any release. Perfect for single drops, playlist teasers, and social posts, this square visualizer delivers moody atmosphere and premium polish while keeping the spotlight on your sound.