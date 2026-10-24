Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Beats District - Square - Original - Poster image

Beats District - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Cinematic
Atmospheric
Rain
14exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a cinematic, rain‑drenched city visualizer. A glowing high‑rise backdrop frames clean artist and track info, while a sleek progress bar and time readout keep listeners engaged. The scene reacts to your music with tuneable spectrum and beat settings, plus optional motion and exposure hits. Customize fonts, colors, window glow and choose from multiple looks to match any release. Perfect for single drops, playlist teasers, and social posts, this square visualizer delivers moody atmosphere and premium polish while keeping the spotlight on your sound.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
tinomotion profile image
tinomotion
Edit
Presets (8)
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Original
Edit
Original
Purple Nights
Edit
Purple Nights
Windows Isolated
Edit
Windows Isolated
Dark Sunset
Edit
Dark Sunset
Moody Nights
Edit
Moody Nights
Vice Nights
Edit
Vice Nights
Blockbuster
Edit
Blockbuster
Green Zoo
Edit
Green Zoo
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us