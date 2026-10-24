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Beats District - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Beats District - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Skyscraper
Rain
Cinematic
14exports
rating
Give your track a cinematic, urban edge with this vertical music visualizer. A glowing city facade, moody rain-on-glass, and clean titles set the stage, while audio-reactive controls sync motion to your beat. Add an optional timecode and progress bar to keep viewers engaged across reels, stories, and shorts. Customize fonts, scene looks, and colors to match your release. Sleek, atmospheric, and performance-ready, this template is perfect for artists, labels, and curators who want polished, story-friendly music visuals that amplify every drop.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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tinomotion
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Presets (8)
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us