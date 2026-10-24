Beats District - Vertical

Give your track a cinematic, urban edge with this vertical music visualizer. A glowing city facade, moody rain-on-glass, and clean titles set the stage, while audio-reactive controls sync motion to your beat. Add an optional timecode and progress bar to keep viewers engaged across reels, stories, and shorts. Customize fonts, scene looks, and colors to match your release. Sleek, atmospheric, and performance-ready, this template is perfect for artists, labels, and curators who want polished, story-friendly music visuals that amplify every drop.