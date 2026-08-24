Bloodline EQ is a horror music visualizer drenched in dripping blood accents, gritty concrete textures and eerie spotlighting. A linear, audio‑reactive spectrum pulses beneath your titles, while an optional timecode keeps listeners engaged across full‑length tracks. Dust, scratches and film grain build a moody, grunge atmosphere perfect for Halloween, darkwave, metal, industrial or true‑crime content. Drop in your cover art, customize colors, tweak spectrum bands and beat intensity, and you’re ready to publish spine‑tingling visuals that match your sound.