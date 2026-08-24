Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Bloody Spectrum - Original - Poster image

Bloodline EQ

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Horror
Music
Grunge
Audio reactive
9exports
rating
Bloodline EQ is a horror music visualizer drenched in dripping blood accents, gritty concrete textures and eerie spotlighting. A linear, audio‑reactive spectrum pulses beneath your titles, while an optional timecode keeps listeners engaged across full‑length tracks. Dust, scratches and film grain build a moody, grunge atmosphere perfect for Halloween, darkwave, metal, industrial or true‑crime content. Drop in your cover art, customize colors, tweak spectrum bands and beat intensity, and you’re ready to publish spine‑tingling visuals that match your sound.
tinomotion profile image
tinomotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Dark Frequency
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Dark Frequency Original theme video
Grunge Music Visualizer
By EnjoystX
Edit
2K
Grunge Music Visualizer Original theme video
Rift Resonance
By milinkovic
Edit
2K
Rift Resonance Original Theme theme video
Darkwave Escape
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Darkwave Escape Main theme video
Engineheart
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Engineheart Original theme video
Paper Memo Visualizer
By buenka
Edit
2K
Paper Memo Visualizer Original theme video
Storm Signal
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Storm Signal Original theme video
Retro Vibes
By S_WorX
Edit
2K
Retro Vibes Org theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us