Bloodline EQ - Square
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
10exports
Bring your track to life with a square horror music visualizer. A reactive audio spectrum, blood‑drip titles, gritty concrete textures, and a live timecode craft a dark, atmospheric showcase for any song. Customize colors, fonts, and the background look to suit your brand. Perfect for artist uploads, teasers, and social posts, this visualizer pairs grunge aesthetics with synchronized motion for a chilling, high‑impact presentation.
Available formats:
Themes (4)
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