Bloodline EQ - Vertical

Bring your dark releases to life with a horror‑themed music visualizer. A dripping, audio‑reactive spectrum pulses beneath bold titles and cover art, set against gritty concrete, dust and scratches, and moody lamp lighting. Fine‑tune frequency ranges, glow and band thickness, switch scene looks, and control grunge intensity to match your brand. The centered vertical layout keeps your artwork and info front and center while the timer adds a professional touch. Perfect for track teasers, releases and social previews across genres seeking a sinister edge.