Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bloodline EQ - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Bloodline EQ - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Horror
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
10exports
rating
Bring your dark releases to life with a horror‑themed music visualizer. A dripping, audio‑reactive spectrum pulses beneath bold titles and cover art, set against gritty concrete, dust and scratches, and moody lamp lighting. Fine‑tune frequency ranges, glow and band thickness, switch scene looks, and control grunge intensity to match your brand. The centered vertical layout keeps your artwork and info front and center while the timer adds a professional touch. Perfect for track teasers, releases and social previews across genres seeking a sinister edge.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us