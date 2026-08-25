Bloodline EQ - Post

Turn your track into a chilling horror music visualizer. This dark, grunge design features a blood‑drip equalizer, cracked textures, cover art, artist/title fields, and an optional song timecode. Concrete backdrops, dust and scratches, and an overhead lamp create a tense, cinematic mood, while the audio‑reactive spectrum pulses to your music. Customize colors, looks, background textures, frequency ranges and more for perfect genre alignment—from darkwave and metal to ambient and trailer cues. Ideal for social posts and releases where atmosphere matters.