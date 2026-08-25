Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bloodline EQ - Post - Original - Poster image

Bloodline EQ - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Horror
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
Music
10exports
rating
Turn your track into a chilling horror music visualizer. This dark, grunge design features a blood‑drip equalizer, cracked textures, cover art, artist/title fields, and an optional song timecode. Concrete backdrops, dust and scratches, and an overhead lamp create a tense, cinematic mood, while the audio‑reactive spectrum pulses to your music. Customize colors, looks, background textures, frequency ranges and more for perfect genre alignment—from darkwave and metal to ambient and trailer cues. Ideal for social posts and releases where atmosphere matters.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us