Turn your track into a polished visual with Glass Pulse. A neon glow waveform reacts to your audio in real time, while a clean two-column layout showcases album art, artist and song titles, plus an optional timecode. Glass-style distortion, lens-dirt and subtle grain add cinematic texture without stealing focus. Tweak shapes, band thickness, frequency focus, colors and fonts to match your branding. Perfect for single releases, playlist uploads and streaming backdrops—drop in your audio and artwork to render a professional, channel-ready music visualizer.