Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glass Pulse - Square - Original - Poster image

Glass Pulse - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Music
14exports
rating
Showcase your music with a sleek, square visualizer that lights up to every beat. A glowing audio spectrum, bold artist and song titles, and optional timecode create a clean, high‑impact scene for any genre. The glass‑tinted, neon aesthetic stays minimal and modern, while subtle lens‑dirt and bokeh add depth. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum style and animation to match your brand or release. Perfect for full tracks, teasers and social posts, this music visualizer keeps the focus on your cover art and audio—delivering a polished look that performs anywhere.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us