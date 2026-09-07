Glass Pulse - Square

Showcase your music with a sleek, square visualizer that lights up to every beat. A glowing audio spectrum, bold artist and song titles, and optional timecode create a clean, high‑impact scene for any genre. The glass‑tinted, neon aesthetic stays minimal and modern, while subtle lens‑dirt and bokeh add depth. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum style and animation to match your brand or release. Perfect for full tracks, teasers and social posts, this music visualizer keeps the focus on your cover art and audio—delivering a polished look that performs anywhere.