Glass Pulse - Vertical

Bring your track to life with a sleek vertical music visualizer. This design blends neon glow text, a reactive waveform line, and a glass‑textured backdrop to showcase your cover art, artist and song info, plus an optional timecode. Fine‑tune spectrum style, frequency focus and colors to match any genre. With audio‑reactive and beat‑reactive motion, bold legibility, and mobile‑first framing, it’s perfect for teasers, reels, and promotional posts. Create an eye‑catching loop or a full‑length visual with modern, glassy ambience that keeps the music front and center.