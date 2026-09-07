Glass Pulse - Post

Showcase your track with a sleek, neon-glow music visualizer. This feed-ready post features an audio‑reactive linear waveform, bold artist and song titles, and a professional timecode. Glass-like highlights, lens-dirt bokeh, and subtle dust add depth without clutter. Fine-tune spectrum range, glow color, and background styling to match your brand. Perfect for artists, labels, and producers promoting singles, teasers, or full-length listens with an eye-catching, modern look that puts your music front and center.