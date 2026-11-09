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Holo Sticker Madness - Original - Poster image

Holo Sticker Madness

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
Linear spectrum
9exports
rating
Turn your track into a vibrant, holographic visual with a bold audio‑reactive spectrum, timecode, and sticker‑style accents. This music visualizer pairs a grunge poster wall with neon‑outlined icons, iridescent gradient titles, and a framed cover image for strong branding. Upload your song and artwork, set artist and track names, and let the beat drive the motion. Perfect for premieres, teasers, and full releases across genres, this Y2K‑tinged design blends urban grit with prismatic shine to keep listeners engaged from first bar to last.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us