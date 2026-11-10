Holo Sticker Madness - Post

Give your track an eye‑catching, audio‑reactive post. This holographic sticker visualizer centers bold artist and song info, a square cover art card, and a linear spectrum that pulses to the beat. Glowing doodle icons add playful energy over a gritty urban wall for high contrast and instant impact. Customize holographic textures, spectrum style and thickness, colors, time display, and more. Perfect for releases, teasers, and looping posts that stand out in the feed.