Holo Sticker Madness - Vertical

Bring your music to life with a vertical, holographic visualizer that demands attention. Drop in your cover art, artist and song title, and watch a clean linear audio spectrum pulse to your track. A live timecode adds context while neon‑glow stickers and grunge poster textures create a bold, Y2K‑meets‑urban vibe. Perfect for Reels, TikTok and Shorts, it’s fully customizable with holographic textures, spectrum options, doodle toggles and background controls. Ideal for single drops, beat previews, DJ clips and label promos—deliver vibrant, audio‑reactive visuals that keep your audience watching.