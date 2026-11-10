Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Holo Sticker Madness - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Holo Sticker Madness - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Story video
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
8exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a vertical, holographic visualizer that demands attention. Drop in your cover art, artist and song title, and watch a clean linear audio spectrum pulse to your track. A live timecode adds context while neon‑glow stickers and grunge poster textures create a bold, Y2K‑meets‑urban vibe. Perfect for Reels, TikTok and Shorts, it’s fully customizable with holographic textures, spectrum options, doodle toggles and background controls. Ideal for single drops, beat previews, DJ clips and label promos—deliver vibrant, audio‑reactive visuals that keep your audience watching.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
tinomotion profile image
tinomotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Holo Sticker Madness
By tinomotion
Edit
2K
Holo Sticker Madness Original preset video
Colorflow Lyrics - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
Colorflow Lyrics - Vertical Original Theme preset video
Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics - Vertical
By milinkovic
Edit
Neon DJ Nexus Lyrics - Vertical Original Theme preset video
Neon Helix Viz - Vertical
By tinomotion
Edit
Neon Helix Viz - Vertical Original preset video
Neon Glasswave - Vertical
By tinomotion
Edit
Neon Glasswave - Vertical Original preset video
Dancing Capybara Lyrics - Vertical
By MotionBank21
Edit
Dancing Capybara Lyrics - Vertical Original preset video
Colorful Twirl Visualizer - Vertical
By Harchenko
Edit
Colorful Twirl Visualizer - Vertical Vanda Vision preset video
Modern Lyrics - Vertical
By tarazz
Edit
Modern Lyrics - Vertical Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us