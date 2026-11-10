Holo Sticker Madness - Square

Create a square, audio‑reactive music visualizer that pops. This template blends holographic foil gradients, neon sticker doodles and a grunge poster wall for a playful, urban vibe. Drop in your cover art, artist and track info, and watch the linear spectrum and elements pulse to the beat. A built‑in timecode and bold typography keep everything clear and on‑brand. Perfect for single releases, teasers, and social posts, it delivers vibrant, high‑impact visuals with crisp readability and beat‑synced motion. Customize colors, spectrum settings and more to match any genre and publish a polished visualizer fast.