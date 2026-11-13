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LED Fever - Original - Poster image

LED Fever

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Glow
LED display
7exports
rating
Turn your track into a neon showpiece with an audio‑reactive LED matrix visualizer. Centered album art, bold artist and song titles, and an optional timecode make your release look pro on any platform. Pulsing LEDs, soft bokeh and subtle film texture create a modern club vibe over a dark backdrop. Fine‑tune colors and reactivity to match your sound, from bass‑heavy bangers to airy ambient cuts. Perfect for YouTube uploads, teasers, premieres and social drops—just add your audio, artwork and titles to launch a polished, energetic music visual.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us