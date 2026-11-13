Turn your track into a neon showpiece with an audio‑reactive LED matrix visualizer. Centered album art, bold artist and song titles, and an optional timecode make your release look pro on any platform. Pulsing LEDs, soft bokeh and subtle film texture create a modern club vibe over a dark backdrop. Fine‑tune colors and reactivity to match your sound, from bass‑heavy bangers to airy ambient cuts. Perfect for YouTube uploads, teasers, premieres and social drops—just add your audio, artwork and titles to launch a polished, energetic music visual.