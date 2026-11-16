Showcase your track with a neon LED music visualizer built for social posts. Center your cover art, display artist and song titles, and keep attention with a live timer. The pulsing LED display reacts to your audio and selected frequency range, while optional VHS static and bokeh add texture. Customize LED colors, background, fonts, and more to match your branding. Perfect for singles, remixes, DJ sets, playlists, and label promos—fast to set up and hard to ignore.