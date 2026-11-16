Showcase your track with a vertical, audio‑reactive visualizer that puts your cover art and titles front and center. A pulsing LED matrix brings neon energy to the background, while optional bokeh flares and a subtle VHS layer add depth and retro charm. Display a timecode for progress, fine‑tune the LED palette, and target specific beat ranges for perfect sync. Ideal for Stories, Reels and Shorts, this clean, centered layout keeps your branding crystal clear while the visuals dance to the music. Fast to customize and performance‑ready for singles, remixes, DJ sets and teasers.