Bring your track to life with a neon LED music visualizer built for square posts. This audio‑reactive design showcases your cover art, bold artist and song titles, and an optional timecode. Customize multiple LED color layers, background and text to match your brand. Add stylish bokeh flares and subtle VHS texture for extra vibe. Perfect for singles, DJ sets and label drops, the centered layout keeps your artwork front and center while the LED grid pulses to the beat. Make your music stand out with a digital glow that looks great across social feeds.