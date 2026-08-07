Pulse Lamp - Post

Turn your track into a polished, audio reactive post. This cozy 3D lamp frame spotlights your cover art with a dynamic spectrum, artist and song titles, plus a live timecode. Choose from ambient backgrounds, fine‑tune glow and spectrum settings, and match colors to your brand. Perfect for sharing singles, teasers, or full tracks across social feeds. Smooth motion, subtle grain, and tasteful lighting deliver a premium look without clutter. Just drop in your audio, update text, and export a standout music visualizer that keeps eyes on your art while the beat drives the visuals.