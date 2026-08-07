Pulse Lamp - Vertical

Bring your music to life with a vertical, audio‑reactive visualizer set in a cozy, photoreal room. A sleek lamp‑style device frames your album art while a live spectrum dances to the beat. Add artist and song titles, keep viewers engaged with an on‑screen timer, and tailor glow, thickness and spectrum behavior to match your sound. Perfect for Reels, Stories and Shorts, this clean, minimal design keeps the focus on your track and branding. Flexible, polished and ready for fast social exports—make your release look as good as it sounds.